TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

