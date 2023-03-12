Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,078 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 209,892 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 61,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.42 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

