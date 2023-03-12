Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,522 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SNDL were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SNDL by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SNDL in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SNDL by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SNDL by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SNDL by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on SNDL from $3.56 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

SNDL stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. SNDL Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 6.63.

SNDL, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating).

