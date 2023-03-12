Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TMCI stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.41. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,061,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,665,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 75,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,700,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,061,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,665,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 504,915 shares of company stock worth $11,850,885 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,740,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 75,236 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth $3,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

