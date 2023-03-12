Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.8 %
TMCI stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.41. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,740,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 75,236 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth $3,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.