Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in February

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TSRYY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.10. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is currently -65.14%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

