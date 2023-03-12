Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Update

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trimax Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXN remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,762. Trimax has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Trimax

(Get Rating)

Trimax Corp. engages in the provision of natural skin care products. The firm’s products include body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, and candles through its subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc The company was founded on August 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

