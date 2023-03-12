TRON (TRX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $306.27 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and $306.27 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006256 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004117 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002086 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,280,152,612 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

