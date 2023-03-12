TrueUSD (TUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $71.25 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $71.25 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,055,385,696 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the [TrustToken](https://hackernoon.com/truecoin-unveils-usd-backed-stable-coin-a-trustworthy-alternative-to-tether-b436610df9bb) asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits.

If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1-to-1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.

Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

TrueUSD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

