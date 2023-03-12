Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

