Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after buying an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.