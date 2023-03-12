Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

