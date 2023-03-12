Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Polaris by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Polaris Stock Performance

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Shares of PII stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

