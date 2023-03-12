Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $951.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.26%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

