Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $614.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.06 and a 200-day moving average of $532.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

