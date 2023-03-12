Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

