Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 483,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

