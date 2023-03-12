Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $387.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

