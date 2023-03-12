TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 12,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.85. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

About TSR

TSR ( NASDAQ:TSRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.41%.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

