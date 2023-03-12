Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.38) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

UBSFY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.74. 39,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Articles

