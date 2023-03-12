UBS Group Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.06) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

ETR:VNA opened at €20.42 ($21.72) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.58 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of €48.19 ($51.27). The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.26 and its 200-day moving average is €23.99.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

