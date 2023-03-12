Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 million, a PE ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 25,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,032.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 969,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,090.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,674 shares of company stock worth $192,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ultralife

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ultralife by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.