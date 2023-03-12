UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue raised UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UniCredit from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.16.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

