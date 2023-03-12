Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.87.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
