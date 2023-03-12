Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

