Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.06. 3,909,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,568. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.88 and a 200-day moving average of $208.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

