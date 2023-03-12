Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day moving average is $208.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

