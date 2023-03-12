United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 5.3 %

UNFI stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

