United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 7.6% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day moving average of $178.81.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

