United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $60,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,093 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

