United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 986.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,380 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

