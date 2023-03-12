United Services Automobile Association Buys 531 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 247,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

