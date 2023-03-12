United Services Automobile Association Grows Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 187,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 176,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,303,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,852 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.2% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 380,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,155 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.