United Services Automobile Association Has $12.09 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.