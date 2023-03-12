United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,335,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $226,070,000 after acquiring an additional 362,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

