United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

