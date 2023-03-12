United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

