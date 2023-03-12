Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.42 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $40.42 million and approximately $156,038.11 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00018814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00443049 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,371.62 or 0.29947171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

