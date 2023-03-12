Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.92

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.92 and traded as high as $91.35. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 8,310 shares changing hands.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $324.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

