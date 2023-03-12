Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Short Interest Up 23.9% in February

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 8,420,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 323.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 89,631 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 3rd quarter worth $1,624,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

