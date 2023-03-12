Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 4,108,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $97.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.21. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

