Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $380.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $221.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $273.43.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

