Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 351.4% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 351.4% from the February 13th total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH)
