Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 351.4% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 351.4% from the February 13th total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.