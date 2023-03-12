Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

