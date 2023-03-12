Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares to Split on Tuesday, March 14th

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $204.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

