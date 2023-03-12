Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Verb Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Verb Technology to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Verb Technology Trading Down 7.5 %

Verb Technology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

