Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 461,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $2,887,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 258.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

