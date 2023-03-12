Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,578,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.15.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $717.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $713.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.16. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

