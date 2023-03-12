Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 80,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 164.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 133.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

