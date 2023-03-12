Verge Market Cap Reaches $45.08 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $45.08 million and $512,106.17 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,845.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00340766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00684661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00083541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00551377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,824,738 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.