Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $27.39 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $58.88 million and approximately $5,700.07 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for $27.39 or 0.00133050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

