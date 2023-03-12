Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $2,602,476. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $420.33 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

